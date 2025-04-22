What to Know Mayor Karen Bass released her proposed city of Los Angeles budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026.

The Los Angeles spending plan includes more than 1,600 layoffs and other efforts to reduce a nearly $1 billion deficit.

The budget plan requires approval from the City Council, which is scheduled to consider the $13.9 billion spending plan in June.

Bass' office said no sworn officers or firefighters will be among the layoffs.

The plan calls for the consolidation of some city departments.

Figures presented Monday could change as budget discussions continue ahead of the start of the next budget year in July.

Mayor Karen Bass unveiled a spending plan for the city of Los Angeles that includes more than 1,600 layoffs, budget cuts and increases, the consolidation of municipal departments and other efforts to confront a nearly $1 billion deficit.

The Fiscal Year 2025-2026 proposed budget was released Monday after the mayor addressed a broad range of challenges facing Los Angeles, including wildfire recovery, at her State of the City speech inside Los Angeles City Hall. The budget plan requires approval from the City Council, which is scheduled to consider the $13.9 billion spending plan in June.

The proposal would be an 8.2% increase over the 2024-2025 city budget. The figures below may change as budget discussions move forward.

The upcoming budget year starts in July.

Here's what to know about the mayor's proposal.

Where are the reductions in the Los Angeles budget proposal?

The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services would see a decrease of $4.8 million to its operational budget and a reduction of 80 regular positions and 40 resolution-funded employees.

The department of Building and Safety would also see a reduction of about $2.9 million budget reduction with a loss of 31 regular positions.

The budget proposal includes 1,647 layoffs. That figure could change by the time the final budget is adopted by the city council.

Several departments will be looking at reductions to their operational budgets. City Planning would have a $15.3 million decrease to its spending and a reduction of 187 positions. The City Clerk's budget would be reduced by about $1.3 million to $18.8 million, down from $20.1 million in FY 204-25.

Bass' office said no sworn officers or firefighters will be among the layoffs.

Where are the spending increases?

The Los Angeles Fire Department would see an increase of about $103.7 million and the addition of 227 new positions. LAFD's operating budget would increase to fund 227 new positions, support more paramedics, as well as maintenance of vehicles -- an issue that came under criticism following January's wildfires.

The Los Angeles Police Department would receive an increase of $6.1 million to its nearly $2 billion operational budget. The city would retain about 20%, or 120, more officers compared to 2024.

The City Attorney's Office would see an increase of $9.6 million to its budget, up from $176.3 million in FY 2024-25. Controller Kenneth Mejia's office would receive an increase of $2.2 million to $23.1 million compared to the $20.8 million allocated in FY 2024-25. The LA City Council would receive an additional $2.1 million, increasing it to $39.3 million from $37.2 million. The Mayor's Office would see a nearly $599,649 increase to the operational budget with no changes in positions.

Library, recreation and park facility hours would remain unchanged. There would be funding for projects such as the modernization of the LA Convention Center, improvements for Sepulveda Basin and parks in the San Fernando Valley and South LA.

What departments are being consolidated?

The departments of Aging; Economic and Workforce Development; and Youth Development would be consolidated under the Community Investment for Families Department.

Bass also proposed the elimination of the Health Commission, Innovation and Performance Commission and the Climate Emergency Mobilization Commission.

The Commission for Community and Family Services would be moved under the Community Action Agency-Community Action Board, and the Affordable Housing Commission would move under the Rent Adjustment Commission.

How did LA get here?

In March, a top financial city adviser told elected officials that the city's grim outlook for FY 2025-26 will require tough decisions and could lead to thousands of layoffs. Bass directed the city's Chief Administrative Officer to report to her with strategies to reduce spending significantly while protecting essential services.

Bass said her 2025-2026 budget proposal will "deliver fundamental change to the way the city operates."

The city's financial crisis has been exacerbated by the wildfires in Pacific Palisades that also impacted property tax and other tax revenues. Additionally, the city has been plagued with liability payouts that have tripled this year.

Federal trade and immigration policies have caused trouble for LA tourism, city officials say.

Labor contracts with the Los Angeles Police Department and unionized city employees -- each amounting to $1 billion at the end of FY 2028-29 -- have contributed to the city's fiscal concerns. The contracts were approved in the last two years, which city officials said were necessary to ensure workers were compensated fairly and at a competitive rate.

As elected officials consider ways to increase revenues, some options may lead to higher taxes, fees, and other costs for taxpayers. The city is also considering bond measures to create revenue streams for specific needs, such as maintenance and construction of fire stations.

The City Council also recently approved a plan to increase trash collection fees, the first rate adjustment in 17 years. Elected officials are hoping to start the new fees by January 2026, but further approvals are required before the rate change can be enacted.