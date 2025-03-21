Mayor Bass to provide update on Pacoima explosion that displaced 26 families

Mayor Karen Bass is expected to provide an update Friday on the explosion at a Pacoima home that rattled the neighborhood and left over two dozen families displaced.

Fire crews responded to the 13000 block of Remington Street at around 9 a.m. Thursday and found the home partially collapsed.

The powerful blast left a 24-year-old man critically injured with severe burns, according to LAFD. Four dogs were also rescued from the property.

Black power, used in the making of fireworks, as well as other explosive materials was found on the property, according to police.

"LAPD Bomb Squad continues to try to identify all of the material that is beneath the partially collapsed residence. It's important that all those things are identified before they can proceed with how they're going to continue the cleanup and continue deeming this neighborhood safe," said Kevin Terzes with LAPD.

Local, state and federal law enforcement are investigating to determine what caused the blast. It's unclear if authorities are considering filing any charges against the injured man or anyone else at this point in the investigation.

"Obviously, the well-being of that person is the priority at the moment. But we also are aware that there's potentially illegal materials inside of the home. So once the investigation proceeds a little further, then we'll have some more on that," said Terzes.

At least 26 homes were evacuated and neighbors have not been informed on when they can return home.

"Boom! Very bad. It was moving like this and shaking the house. It was like a hurricane," said Salvador Del Toro, who lived nearby. "Well, I feel bad because he kicked me out when I don't do nothing, right. See what's going to happen."

The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region has opened an emergency shelter at the Ritchie Valens Recreation Center for the families that were displaced by the explosion.