Mayor Garcetti Announces Racial Equity Initiatives for LA City Government

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a set of racial equity initiatives for city government during a news conference Friday.

The mayor said the executive order will direct city departments to prepare for Proposition 209 to be repealed, which would allow California governments to reinstate affirmative action to give preference to hiring and contracting with "underrepresented groups."

The order also will direct Los Angeles city employees to take implicit bias training and require departments to create their own task forces on racial equity.

