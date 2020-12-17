Los Angeles

Mayor Eric Garcetti's 9-Year-Old Daughter Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mayor Eric Garcetti says his 9-year-old daughter has tested positive for COVID-19.

He made the announcement while giving a coronavirus update from home tonight. Garcetti says he is quarantining for 10 days.

The news came during his briefing on the coronavirus.

Garcetti says hospital officials tell him if Los Angeles continues on its upward trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations through Christmas, they will "go under," meaning they won't be able to adequately service coronavirus patients or those with other ailments.

He also said hospitals could issue a countywide emergency, indicating they have run out of space for patients.

