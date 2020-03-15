Los Angeles

Mayor, LAPD Urge Angelenos to Stop Hoarding Food and Supplies

Grocery stores faced long lines and empty shelves as people prepared for social distancing as a result of the coronavirus.

By City News Service

Jason Steiner

Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Los Angeles Police Department urged Angelenos to not panic-shop for food and other supplies and said the city's water supply is clean and safe to drink.

The LAPD tweeted: “During these times, we must work together and not against each other. Here are the facts:

  • There is no food shortage & stores will restock, so please don't hoard.
  • The water supply is clean & safe to drink, so there’s no need to buy water in bulk.
  • We are in this together.''

Garcetti tweeted: “This is about preparation and prevention, not panic.” No need to hoard excess items. There is no food shortage and stores will restock. No need to purchase bottled water. @LADWP water is clean and safe.”

Meanwhile, grocery stores ramped up efforts to resupply their stores with merchandise overnight, after a rash of stockpiling caused long lines and, eventually, empty shelves at many Southland supermarkets.

Ralphs cut its store hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to give employees more time to restock shelves.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus 57 mins ago

Stores Limiting Hours to Restock, Deep Clean

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Former Staffer of Rep. Adam Schiff Tests Positive for COVID-19

Walmart said its stores and neighborhood markets would be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday until further notice. “This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products,” the company said.

Monrovia-based Trader Joe's said that beginning Monday and until further notice, all its stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. “to support our crew members in taking care of one another and our customers.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and regularly providing all of our stores and crew members with the most up-to-date safety guidance, as recommended by the CDC and other health officials,” the company said on its website.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelescoronavirusEric GarcettiLAPD
Local Coronavirus Outbreak California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us