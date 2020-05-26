Mayor of LA Says In-Store Retail Shopping Can Resume Wednesday, With Stipulations

Mayor Eric Garcetti says all retail businesses will be allowed to let customers into their shops starting Wednesday, and every store will have to adopt the county's COVID-19 safety protocols.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced hair salons in 47 counties in California -- not including LA -- would be allowed to reopen, as long as they followed guidelines.

Garcetti also said all personal services like hair salons will not yet be permitted to reopen and dining in at restaurants will still not be allowed.

Garcetti also said houses of worship in Los Angeles will be allowed to reopen Wednesday at 25% of their capacity or less than 100 people, whichever is smaller.

