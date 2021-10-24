Earthquakes

Parts of SoCal Wake Up to Shaking From a Magnitude-3.6 Earthquake

The morning earthquake was centered in southern Los Angeles County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A magnitude-3.6 earthquake caused shaking early Sunday in parts of Southern California.

The quake, initially a magnitude-3.9, was centered near the southern LA County community of Maywood, about eight miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The magnitude was later downgraded to 3.6.

Weak to moderate shaking was reported at about 7 a.m. in the immediate area, the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Valley and other locations.

The USGS shaking reports page received more than 2,200 responses early Sunday. Some residents reported hearing a distant rumbling sound before the shaking. 

“It was a little jittery at first. I heard a distinct sound, a little vibration and then upgraded to a full-term shake,” said Dennis Verdeses, who lives near the quake’s epicenter. 

The quake had a depth of about 10 miles.

There were no reports of damage. 

Neighborhood fire stations in LA County conducted a survey of their areas, checking transportation infrastructure, apartment buildings and power lines. 

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
