Maywood Fire’s Aftermath

A recycling warehouse fire sent toxic fumes over a neighborhood and prompted calls for stricter inspections and reporting requirements for such businesses as federal officials work to clean up a new Superfund site in Maywood, California.
A girl runs around her yard in Maywood near a recycling plant that erupted in flames on June 14, 2016 and sent toxic fumes across the region.
A sign warning of hazardous materials hangs from a fence at Panda International Trading Company, where a toxic fire forced evacuations of residents behind the business in Maywood on June 14, 2016.
A resident sent NBC4 this photo showing a fireball during a fire at a recycling plant on June 14, 2016.
Hazardous materials inspectors comb through the site of a fire that erupted on June 14, 2016 at a recycling plant in Maywood.
Investigators look at the damage from a fire that gutted a recycling plant in Maywood on June 14, 2016.
Firefighters work to protect homes on a roof in Maywood after a fire destroyed a recycling plant nearby on June 14, 2016.
A shell of a building is visible after a fire destroyed a recycling plant in Maywood on June 14, 2016.
An aerial photo shows flames and smoke from a recycling center that erupted in flames in Maywood on June 14, 2016.
A community information center is set up after a fire destroyed a recycling center in Maywood on June 14, 2016.
Crews clean up a site after a fire erupted in Maywood on June 14, 2016.
Another aerial picture shows fire and smoke from a recycling plant fire in Maywood on June 14, 2016.
Firefighters battle flames from a recycling center fire in Maywood on June 14, 2016.
A resident in Maywood has a view of the charred recycling plant that burned behind his home on June 14, 2016.
AP
A large plume of smoke rises from a commercial warehouse fire as Los Angeles County firefighters arrive in Maywood, Calif. on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. Explosions rocked Maywood early Tuesday as an inferno raged through a business containing metals and firefighters determined it was best to allow the fire to burn itself out. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
AP
Los Angeles County firefighters stand on a roof and watch as an explosions erupts from a commercial fire at a warehouse in Maywood, Calif. on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. Explosions rocked Maywood early Tuesday as an inferno raged through a business containing metals and firefighters determined it was best to allow the fire to burn itself out. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
AP
Los Angeles County Firefighters work to extinguish commercial fire at a warehouse in Maywood, Calif. on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. Explosions rocked Maywood early Tuesday as an inferno raged through a business containing metals and firefighters determined it was best to allow the fire to burn itself out. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
This Tuesday, June 14, 2016 photo shows a large plume of black smoke rising from a commercial warehouse fire in Maywood, Calif. Los Angeles County fire officials say the fire that erupted early Tuesday in a metal recycling yard continues to burn as it feeds on 10,000 pounds of magnesium shavings. The fire sent a stench of smoke across Los Angeles is still smoldering a day after authorities decided to allow the blaze to burn itself out. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)