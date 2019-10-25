Person With Measles Might Have Infected Others at LA County CVS and Ralphs

A Los Angeles County resident diagnosed with measles may have exposed others at a CVS and Ralphs, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Friday.

The report comes days after the department reported a Disneyland visitor might have exposed others to measles earlier this month.

The case reported Friday was the 20th in LA County, not including 11 cases of non-residents who passed through LA County, health officials said.

Possible exposure points

Oct. 19, 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - CVS Pharmacy at 4707 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

Oct. 19, 12:35 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Ralphs at 4760 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019

Anyone who visited these stores at these times is at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days, the health department said.

In the Oct. 16 case, the 19th reported in LA County, a Los Angeles County resident with a confirmed case of measles visited Disneyland, Starbucks, and a deli.

"Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know have it," said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. "The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others."

For those who are not protected, measles is highly contagious and potentially severe. It initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and then a rash.

