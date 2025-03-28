Measles vaccination offered in Riverside amid case increase

The Riverside University Health System is providing the public with measles vaccinations and education about the signs and symptoms of the disease after at least eight cases were confirmed in California this year.

The highly infectious disease can be spread through the air when a person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes.

"Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and our community against measles," said Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, Riverside County Public Health officer. “Roughly 90% of those unvaccinated and exposed to measles will contract the disease.” ​

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends two doses of the MMR vaccine for children starting at 12 months and those without documented doses of the vaccine to stay protected from the disease.

Additionally, one dose of MMR is recommended for infants as young as 6 months old prior to international travel to reduce the risk of contracting measles while traveling to other countries.

Adults who are going to be in settings that pose a high risk for measles transmission, such as healthcare providers, should make sure they have had two doses separated by at least 28 days, public health officials said.

Measles symptoms can include an initial fever that occurs over a couple of days, followed by a cough, a runny nose and pink eye and a prickly red rash.

"There are many different kinds of rash illnesses that can appear similar to measles, so it's important to consult with a healthcare provider to ensure an accurate diagnosis, which often requires testing,” Dr. Chevinsky said.

The measles rash will initially appear on the face, along the hairline and behind the ears. It then spreads down to the rest of the body. Symptoms typically will be observed 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Those with the infection can spread measles about four days before their rash starts to four days afterwards, according to the Riverside University Health System.

For more information on vaccine clinics visit the Riverside University Health System website.