More than 500 people came out to "Meet an Arabian" horse at the famous W.K. Kellogg Horse Ranch Sunday.The event at the Cal Poly Pomona horse ranch gave children a chance to learn about and interact with amazing Arabian horses.The Arabian horse is known for its speed, beauty, intelligence, and gentleness. It is also one of the most expensive breeds in the world, with the purebred's distinctive head shape. Learn more about events at the ranch here. See photos of the event below.