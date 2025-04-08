animals

Meet Roger, Santa Monica Fire Department's newest member

An English Labrador will help firefighters, city employees and community members in need of emotional support 

By Benjamin Gamson

Roger, an English Labrador, is the first member of the new K-9 Peer Support Program with the fire department.
Santa Monica Fire Department

A new K-9 officer has joined the Santa Monica Fire Department this week to lift the spirits of its new crew.

“Through Roger's efforts, the program aims to provide comfort, reduce stress and promote emotional resilience for Santa Monica Fire Department personnel as well as the broader community,'' Fire Chief Matthew Hallock said in a statement.  

Roger will help Santa Monica city employees, community members and firefighters by attending fire station visits, community events and incident debriefs. 

The English Labrador will “interact with the public and be available to firefighters and city employees in need of emotional support,” according to an Instagram post from the Santa Monica Fire Department

Santa Monica joins several other cities with K-9 support programs including Redondo Beach, Orange County, Huntington Beach, Westminster, Newport Beach and Torrance.

