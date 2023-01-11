Meet the 14-Year-Old Teen Who is Building an Electric Porsche

A teen from Sierra Madre is saying goodbye to gasoline by turning a classic car into an electrifying ride.

In his makeshift garage she is known as the "Tinkergineering," at only 14-year-old Frances Farnam has built a high drive.

“I'm working on converting and restoring it (Porsche 914) to electric at the same time. And I'm so excited to see the end result,” Farnam said.

Welding, grinding, cutting and sanding is now her passion. It was an idea born from watching gas prices hit record highs in the last two years.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"I really want to be able to leave this earth better than I found it,” Farnam said.

The 9th grader saved $2,000 by picking grapefruit and vegetables from her garden and selling them to a local farmers market to afford the 1976 Porsche 914.

Farnam's dad tells us she’s been able to get it all done thanks to helping hands in their community.

“To all the parents with the kids that are looking for things to do, there are mentors out there, professionals that have a ton of experience, that have the need to give back. So be open to receiving that as well,” said Dan Farnam.

“I'm learning how to like paint and prime from Rhino down in by Coast Airbrush and he has been just teaching me all the basics of painting. And then I learned how to weld from John Esposito down in the Resto and also the people at the Rose Float Barn here in Sierra Madre,” she said. “I've been like learning all the electric components from Mark Bruns. He has like two electric 914’s.”

Farnam shares her journey through her social media accounts and does not edit out any of the red lights she faces.

“I want to be able to inspire other kids my age and younger, and they don't have to be like an adult in order to go out there and make change,” she said.

While her dad will tell you he hopes he gets invited to drive with her when she turns 16, it’s her courage that is paving the way to motivate others to make a difference.