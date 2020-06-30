Meet the @OCProtests Instagram Account's Executive Board

By Blake Atwell

Five young Black women are leading a fight for social change in Orange County with a fast-growing Instagram account.

Learn more about their story here.

(Left to right) Alesia Robinson, Tatiahna Chrishon, Zoe-Raven Wianecki, Sarah Sulewski and Alex Michel form the executive board for the @OCProtests Instagram page. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity)
Zoe-Raven Wianecki, 23, is president of CEO of the @OCProtests Instagram page and the OC Protests Community Coalition nonprofit. (Photo by
Evan Pascual @Evanocity)
(Left to right) Young Black women Alesia Robinson, Tatiahna Chrishon, Zoe-Raven Wianecki, Sarah Sulewski and Alex Michel form the executive board for the @OCProtests Instagram page. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity)
(Left to right) Young Black women Alesia Robinson, Tatiahna Chrishon, Zoe-Raven Wianecki, Sarah Sulewski and Alex Michel form the executive board for the @OCProtests Instagram page. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity)
The @OCProtests logo features a series of Black and white hands grabbing one another. (Graphic design from Zoe-Raven Wianecki and the @OCProtests executive board)
Tatiahna Chrishon, a 20-year-old, is a member of the @OCProtests executive board. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity)
Alesia Robinson, a 23 -year-old Black woman, is a member of the @OCProtests executive board. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity)
Sarah Sulewski, a 23 -year-old, is a member of the @OCProtests executive board. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity)
Alex Michel, a 29-year-old Latinx woman, is a member of the @OCProtests executive board. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity)

