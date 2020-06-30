Meet the @OCProtests Instagram Account's Executive Board By Blake Atwell • Published 38 mins ago • Updated 33 mins ago Five young Black women are leading a fight for social change in Orange County with a fast-growing Instagram account. Learn more about their story here. 9 photos 1/9 (Left to right) Alesia Robinson, Tatiahna Chrishon, Zoe-Raven Wianecki, Sarah Sulewski and Alex Michel form the executive board for the @OCProtests Instagram page. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity) 2/9 Zoe-Raven Wianecki, 23, is president of CEO of the @OCProtests Instagram page and the OC Protests Community Coalition nonprofit. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity) 3/9 (Left to right) Young Black women Alesia Robinson, Tatiahna Chrishon, Zoe-Raven Wianecki, Sarah Sulewski and Alex Michel form the executive board for the @OCProtests Instagram page. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity) 4/9 (Left to right) Young Black women Alesia Robinson, Tatiahna Chrishon, Zoe-Raven Wianecki, Sarah Sulewski and Alex Michel form the executive board for the @OCProtests Instagram page. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity) 5/9 The @OCProtests logo features a series of Black and white hands grabbing one another. (Graphic design from Zoe-Raven Wianecki and the @OCProtests executive board) 6/9 Tatiahna Chrishon, a 20-year-old, is a member of the @OCProtests executive board. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity) 7/9 Alesia Robinson, a 23 -year-old Black woman, is a member of the @OCProtests executive board. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity) 8/9 Sarah Sulewski, a 23 -year-old, is a member of the @OCProtests executive board. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity) 9/9 Alex Michel, a 29-year-old Latinx woman, is a member of the @OCProtests executive board. (Photo by Evan Pascual @Evanocity) This article tagged under: Orange County 0 More Photo Galleries Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home Baby Meerkats Debut at LA Zoo Fritz & Fans: Viewers Share Their Favorite Memories The Flamboyant Cuttlefish Is Back to Wow the Aquarium