mega millions

Mega Millions Jackpot is Up to $810 Million After 28 Drawings

The Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $810 million after 28 drawings have been unsuccessful to find a lucky winner.

By Toni Guinyard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Mega Millions Jackpot has gone on for 28 drawings without a grand prize winner and the prize is up to $810 million.

A Chevron gas station on Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills is just one of 23,000 lottery retailers in the state getting ready for Tuesday's drawing.

A customer at the gas station hit a multi-million dollar Mega Millions Jackpot in January and did not come forward until last month and took the lump sum payment.

mega millions 11 hours ago

Is a $2 Mega Millions Ticket Worth a Chance at Winning the Jackpot? It Depends

Lottery Jul 22

What Are the 10 Largest US Lottery Jackpots Ever Won?

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The jackpot has reached this super-sized jackpot because no one has matched all the numbers and the mega number correctly in three months.

Quick facts about the Mega Millions:

  • Each ticket costs $2
  • The odds of winning are 1 in 303 million
  • Tickets need to be purchased by 7:45 p.m.
  • The drawing takes place at 8 p.m.

Customers are spending more money on tickets to raise their chances of striking it rich.

"Hundreds of tickets every day," said Ruhl a Chevron gas employee.

If you are on a tight budget maybe think twice about buying a ticket and keep that money in your pocket.

Remember to play responsibly.

This article tagged under:

mega millionsLotteryCalifornia Lottery
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us