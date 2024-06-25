The winner of one of the two multi-million dollar lottery jackpot tickets purchased at the same store in Encino has been revealed nearly seven months later.

In a press release, the California Lottery identified the winner of half of the $395-million Mega Millions jackpot as F. Lahijani. No other details were available.

Both winning tickets were sold Dec. 8 at the same Chevron gas station in Encino at 18081 Ventura Boulevard, and both matched all six numbers to hit the jackpot.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Retailers also receive a check per winning ticket they sell. According to the California Lottery, any ticket over $1 million or more earns a bonus of half of one percent of the prize value, up to a million dollars.

For selling two winning tickets, the lucky minimart received a bonus of more than $1.9 million — the highest bonus of all time.

“This was only made possible by the fact that the same store sold two jackpot-winning tickets over two separate transactions,” said Caroyln Becker, California Lottery spokesperson, in the press release. “This has never happened before, and we want to congratulate the owners of this particular retail location!”

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot winners have a year to come forward from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The person who won the other winning ticket sold that night has yet to come forward and claim their prize of the remaining $197 million.

Powerball and Mega Millions Winning Ticket Retailers

Click a marker on the map to learn more about that retailer. Search for locations by clicking the search icon to the left.