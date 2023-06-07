mega millions

Mega Millions ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Torrance

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Torrance you should double check your numbers.

By Chelsea Hylton

Someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Torrance just got lucky.

The top winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at an Arco gas station on 1800 W. Artesia Blvd. The ticket matched five numbers but was missing the Mega number.

According to the California Lottery, the winning ticket is worth $1,442,494.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday were 6, 12, 23, 29, 57 and the Mega number was 4. The top jackpot prize was worth $218 million.

It is unclear if someone has claimed their prize.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in about 302 million, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

In the state of California, players have a total of 180 days to claim their Mega Millions prize from the date of the drawing. If someone wins the Mega Millions jackpot they have up to a year to claim their prize.

This article tagged under:

mega millionsLottery
