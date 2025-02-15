Melrose businesses struggle with flooding, urge city leaders to fix drain issue

Heavy rains in the Fairfax District turned Melrose Avenue into a river as the water flooded the entire street and made its way into businesses, forcing owners to close shop Friday.

Store owners affected by the flooding say it happens every time it rains because of inefficient storm drains and have urged the city to do something.

The store owner of Brooklyn Projects, Domonick DeLuca, said nearly six inches of water flooded his storefront.

"My store is destroyed again. nine times in six years," said DeLuca. "I have 40, $50,000 worth of damage, maybe more. I can’t open up, I've got to rip up the floors. It smells in there."

DeLuca blames the drains on Melrose, which he said were blocked by debris and trash. The store owner added that he's reached out to the city several times to fix the problem, but nothing has been done.

Yaffa Sakai, owner of Posers, said she cannot afford to lose merchandise every time it rains and has debated moving her business that has sat on Melrose for 40 years.

"I don’t know what to do, should I stay or should I go, but I can’t afford to do that," said Sakai.

The business owners impacted by the flooding say they have lost thousands of dollars in merchandise and it will likely take weeks, maybe even months before they can reopen. The owners added that the damages are not covered by their insurance since they would need a separate flooding insurance policy, which can be costly.

The mayor's office released a statement saying:

"Sanitation crews were prepositioned in the Melrose community and responded to flood calls in the middle of the storm. The mayor’s office is in touch directly with some of the impacted local small business owners and will do all that we can to help them."