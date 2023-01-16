Memorial Continues to Grow Honoring Fallen Riverside County Deputy

Families and even their young children have stopped by to drop something off at the growing memorial to honor the Riverside County deputy who lost his life.

At times some of those stopping by bowed their heads to pray.

The Calhoun family also came by Monday afternoon to see the memorial.

They didn't want to be interviewed but said they are very thankful for all the community support and say it's helped them get through this difficult time.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"The whole family, they're just special people and when we heard this, we were just devastated," said Elaine Gilmer, a family friend. "Our hearts are breaking and we wanted to come and just do a little something."

At the front steps of "Calhoun Family Texas BBQ" in Murrieta a show of respect and support for 30-year-old Darnell Calhoun's loved ones.

The Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

The sheriff says Calhoun was responding to a domestic violence and child custody call.

He was a son, a husband and a soon-to-be father.

"Envision the nicest family ever and that's the Calhoun's," said Tracey Boubet, a community member.

The family restaurant was closed Monday but several members did stop by to collect some of the flowers and cards to take them home.

"We just wanted to make sure the family knew that we're all here," said Alicia Walcutt, a community member. "Murrieta is a great little place and everybody supports each other and we love him and we are very very sorry."

Other Murrieta business owners in the plaza spoke fondly of them and their son, Darnell whom they thank for his service to their community.

"They've been our neighbor for over 12 years and they're like family to us. They're family to the whole community," Boubet said. "They consider all their customers family. They're an amazing. loving group of people over there."

One business owner says donations for the family have been pouring in and they've even collected enough money to make rent for the restaurant until April.