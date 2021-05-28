Memorial Day Commemoration Events in Southern California

After the pandemic, the routine is returning to normal in Southern California and in the rest of the country, people are preparing to commemorate the long Memorial Day weekend.

Live and virtual events will offer Southern Californians an opportunity to "thank" someone who has served in the military and pay tribute to those who have left.

Below you will find a list of events, in our region, with the majority centered around Monday, May 31, 2019.

Where will you be that day, to reflect on the solemnity, spirit, and meaning of the holiday? Here are some suggestions.

Palm Springs Air Museum

The Palm Springs Air Museum will have a full day of exhibits and programs with the traditional flower drop at 1 p.m. A Mitchell B-25 bomber will fly past and drop some 3,000 carnations (red and white in color) at the attendees. The event will be with limited attendance, so it will take place during two days, May 30 and 31. Address: 745 North Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, CA 92262 United States

USS Iowa

This year's event at USS Iowa, located in San Pedro, will be virtual. A Memorial Day service will take place on May 31, between 10 a.m., which will be streamed on YouTube, and other events that run until 1 p.m.

Elks Lodge - Canoga Park

They will offer a family event with music and other activities, starting at noon. Lunch, at a cost of $ 11, must be reserved in advance by calling 818-998-2193. Address: 20925 Osborne St., Canoga Park, CA 91304

VFW Post 2323

The organizers invite Auxiliaries and others assisting the event to fill out aid packages for members of the military, in support of Operation Gratitude. There will be free burgers and hot dogs for everyone. The event will run from noon to 8 p.m. Address: 17522 Chatsworth Street Granada Hills, CA 91344

Memorial Day Parade in Baldwin Park

The Baldwin Park American Legion Post canceled this year's parade but is inviting the community to a “Car Parade,'' similar to last year's. The tour will begin at Hempstead Fire Field on Weir Street, at 9:30 a.m., continuing south on Grand Avenue to Silver Lake Park. A service will be held there at 11 a.m. Owners of all types of cars are invited.

Burbank

The City of Burbank will hold a ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. and will include the Condor Squadron Flyover, in addition to the traditional Ceremony of the Rose. You can see the event on the city's YouTube channel, by clicking here.

Glendale

Forest Lawn Cemetery will host a virtual event to pay tribute to the sacrifice of military members in the United States. The program begins at 10 a.m., and can be viewed through the Forest Lawn Facebook page, by clicking here.

