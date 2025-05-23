Police departments and law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for drivers under the influence across Southern California as the Memorial Day weekend kicks off Friday.

The California Highway Patrol will conducts its enforcement starting at 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday by deploying all available officers to monitor impaired and reckless drivers.

"Our top priority is keeping the public safe, not just during the holidays but daily,'' CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "Buckling up is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect yourself and your passengers in a crash. Our officers will be out in force to help everyone arrive at their destination safely.''

During last year's Memorial Day weekend enforcement operations, the CHP arrested roughly 1,100 motorists on suspicion of drunken or drug-impaired driving, a figure similar to 2023. Forty-two vehicle occupants were killed in collisions investigated by the CHP and other agencies during the 2024 effort, four below the number who died in 2023.

The maximum enforcement period will coincide with sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols planned in a number of municipalities, and in unincorporated communities countywide patrolled by sheriff's deputies.

Duryee said seatbelt safety will also be a focus, as the CHP participates in the national "Click It or Ticket'' campaign sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

All drivers and passengers ages eight and older are required to wear seatbelts in California, the CHP said. Children under age eight must be properly secured in a child passenger safety seat or booster in the back seat of the vehicle. Children under two or less than 40 pounds or shorter than 40 inches must ride in a rear-facing car seat.

"As always, the CHP urges everyone to make smart choices behind the wheel: Buckle up. Drive sober. Stay alert,'' he said. "If you plan to drink or use drugs, arrange for a safe ride home before heading out. Your safety and that of others depend on it.''

The Los Angeles Police Department planned to set up DUI checkpoints or hold Saturation Patrols nightly through the holiday weekend in various areas, the LAPD said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department did not plan special enforcement, but deputies will be out watching for traffic violations, officials said.