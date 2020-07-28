Los Angeles

Memorial Honoring Fallen LAPD Officers Vandalized, Police Release Photos of Suspects

Detectives were seeking the public's help in finding the people responsible for defacing the memorial located at LAPD headquarters.

By Shahan Ahmed

LAPD fallen badge memorial vandalized.

A memorial honoring Los Angeles police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice was vandalized, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday.

Detectives were seeking the public's help in finding the people responsible for defacing the memorial located at LAPD headquarters, releasing photos of masked suspects.

A man and woman, both wearing backpacks, were identified as the suspects. The man was described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 180 pounds. The woman was described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information was urged to call LAPD Central Detectives at 213-833-3750 or http://lacrimestoppers.org

