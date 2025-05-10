A community celebration of life will be held Saturday for Braun Levi, a star tennis player at Loyola High School who was fatally struck by an alleged impaired driver in Manhattan Beach, where his family had relocated after losing their home in the Palisades Fire.

Levi, 18, was walking in the 100 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard with a friend around 12:45 a.m. Sunday when he was struck. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The motorist, 33-year-old Jenia Resha Belt, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI, according to Manhattan Beach police.

Levi, who was found in the street by responding officers, was nationally ranked in tennis, and his family said he was bound for the University of Virginia.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The young man's family had moved to Manhattan Beach after their Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in January's Palisades Fire.

"Braun was a shining presence in our Loyola family, bringing light, joy and inspiration to everyone he touched,'' Loyola High School posted on its website. "As the Varsity tennis team captain for three years, Braun was a true

leader and student athlete, serving as a member of the Student Council, a senior Big Brother, Kairos retreat leader and volleyball team manager.

"May his family find peace, strength and solace in the embrace of our collective love and support.''

The U.S. Tennis Association Southern California published an extensive tribute to Levi, saying he "had a way of brightening every room he walked into; he was radiant. His sportsmanship never wavered. And his love -- for tennis, people, and life -- was always evident."

His friend and doubles partner, Cooper Schwartz, recalled in the tribute that Levi was a star on the tennis circuit, on and off the court.

"At any tournament we played together, Braun was a celebrity,'' Schwartz said. "He somehow had a memory made with at least every single player in the draw. At The Ojai Invitational, I lost count of how many kids came up just to say hi to him. Braun was SoCal tennis royalty, everyone knew him, and everyone loved him.''

Friend and occasional mixed-doubles partner Lexi Wolf said "there was something special'' about Levi.

"He brought this energy that lit up every court and made you feel seen, encouraged, and important -- no matter who you were,'' Wolf said in the USTA tribute. ``That's just the kind of person he was. He was able to make every ordinary experience become something unforgettable. His energy on the court was unmatched, full of fire, joy, and this contagious passion that made everyone around him better.''

Saturday night's celebration of life will be held at Loyola High School's Hayden Circle, followed by a reception.

Belt remains jailed without bail, although she has not yet been charged in connection with Levi's death.

Records show Belt was driving on a suspended license at the time, stemming from a previous DUI arrest in November 2023.

According to court records, she pleaded no contest in September 2024 to a hit-and-run charge under a deal with prosecutors in which the DUI charge was dismissed and she was placed on a year of probation.

She is scheduled to appear in court May 28 in Inglewood in that case for a possible probation violation.