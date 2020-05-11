Men Who Escorted Out of Target for Not Wearing Face Masks ID’d in Attack on Store Employee

Two men were arrested in an assault that left a Van Nuys Target store employee with a broken arm while the men were being escorted out of the store for not wearing masks as required under coronavirus rules, police said.

The attack happened at 10:20 a.m. on May 1 at the store at 5711 Sepulveda Blvd., police said.

When they were escorted out, one of the men turned and punched a store employee, causing him to fall and break his left arm, police said.

Then a fight broke out between the two suspects and store employees, police said.

The employee hospitalized and the men were booked into jail for felony battery, officials said.

The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Phillip Hamilton and 29-year-old Paul Hamilton. It was not immediately clear if or how they were related.