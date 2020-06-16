Men Who Robbed Marijuana Warehouse with Sheriff’s Deputy to Be Sentenced

Two Southern California men who conspired with an off-duty deputy sheriff to stage a fake drug raid and rob more than a half-ton of marijuana from a downtown Los Angeles warehouse face sentencing Tuesday.

Jay Colby “Monte Jay” Sanford and Eric “Rooster” Rodriguez -- who will be appear in court by videoconference -- are among six co-defendants convicted of plotting with ex-Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Marc Antrim to stick up the legal pot warehouse in October 2018.

Antrim and his associates escaped with over 1,200 pounds of marijuana and two large safes filled with more than $600,000 in cash -- but arrests began just days later.

During a previous hearing in Los Angeles federal court, the judge called the scheme a “brazen, dangerous and thoroughly plotted offense.”

Pretending to be law enforcement agents conducting a raid, the robbers stole marijuana and two safes containing cash and money orders. Antrim -- who worked at the Temple City sheriff's station -- used his badge and a fake search warrant to gain entry, accompanied by co-defendants dressed as law enforcement personnel.

Sanford, 42, of Pomona pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge, admitting he helped Antrim commit the early morning armed robbery of the legal marijuana distribution company. For acting as a lookout and using a two-way radio to communicate with co-offenders, he was to be paid $10,000.

Rodriguez, 34, of Adelanto pleaded guilty to conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and being a felon in possession of a gun.

He admitted packing two trucks with boxes of stolen pot and money.

Glendora resident Kevin McBride was sentenced in March to six years behind bars for his role. U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips ordered him to forfeit his $200,000 share of the proceeds and serve four years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

A federal criminal jury last year convicted Christopher Myung Kim, 30, of Walnut of drug crimes and conspiracy. Kim, who worked at the warehouse in downtown Los Angeles and supplied blueprints and other information to Antrim, is serving a 14-year prison term.

A sentencing date has not yet been posted for Antrim, 42, of South El Monte, who pleaded guilty to five felony charges, including deprivation of rights under color of law, and faces at least a dozen years behind bars. During the stickup, a guard and two other warehouse employees were locked in back of an SUV.