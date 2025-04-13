Menendez Brothers

Menendez brothers' family blames graphic photo shown in court for aunt's hospitalization

The brothers' relatives slammed the district attorney's office for not giving them a warning before displaying an unredacted image of José Menendez's body.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The aunt of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who is the sister of the men’s father, was hospitalized after a graphic image of her brother’s body was shown in court on Friday, according to family.

Terry Baralt, 85, is in critical condition after seeing the image in the brothers’ latest court appearance, according to the Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, which is a family-led effort calling for the release of the two brothers.

“In open court, and without any prior warning, prosecutors displayed an unredacted, graphic image of José Menendez’s lifeless body – an act that retraumatized family members in attendance,” a statement by the coalition read.

The coalition described the act as “cruel and careless” and said the district attorney’s office violated Marsy’s Law in showing the image. The law guarantees victims the right to be treated with respect for their privacy, dignity and fairness.

“No one prepared us,” the coalition’s statement continued. “There was no warning, no humanity – just shock and pain inflicted on people who have already endured decades of grief.”

Relatives who are part of the coalition are now seeking that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is removed from the case. NBC4 has reached out to the DA’s office for comment.

Baralt, who is battling cancer, gave her testimony last November in support of the brothers’ release. In the coalition’s statement, the family reiterates that its “forgiveness for Erik and Lyle does not erase our grief.”

The brothers, who were 21 and 18 when they killed their parents in 1989, moved one step closer to potentially achieving freedom after a judge denied the DA’s request to reverse the resentencing recommendation.

The modification hearing is slated to take place April 17 or 18.

Menendez BrothersCrime and Courts
