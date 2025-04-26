Menendez brothers file motion to disqualify LA District Attorney from case

The Menendez brothers filed a motion Friday to disqualify LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman from their resentencing hearing, as they continue their push for freedom.

A long-awaited resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez ground to a halt on April 17, just hours after attorneys arrived at the courthouse in Van Nuys, partly over a risk assessment report on the brothers that was not intended for that week's court proceeding.

Now, the brother's attorney, Mark Geragos, is arguing that the case can't move forward with the LA County DA involved.

"I'm not sure that this man is in step with LA County," said Geragos. "He organizes a protest against the resentencing. I could go on and on. It’s detailed in 160 pages."

Among those details, Geragos claims there was only one family member who wanted the Menendez brothers to stay behind bars. That family member was represented by an attorney who was appointed by Hochman as the director of the department’s Bureau of Victim Services.

"He's hired a woman who has it out for them, put her in charge of victim services, and he's abused the victims," said Geragos. "He clearly has a conflict, he's admitted he has a conflict."

The Menendez brothers are serving life sentences in prison, without the possibility of parole, for the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989. Los Angeles’ top prosecutor has opposed resentencing, claiming the brothers killed their parents for a multimillion-dollar inheritance and have not admitted to lies during their trials nor taken complete responsibility for the crime.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and Menendez brothers attorney Mark Geragos speak ahead of the hearing. Brittany Hope reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Thursday April 17, 2025.

A motions hearing is scheduled for May 9 after Judge Michael Jesic postponed the scheduled two-day resentencing hearing, which had already been delayed due to the January wildfires and a request by the Los Angeles County District Attorney to get up to speed on the process initiated by his predecessor.

"It'll come out. We're going to be hearing on May 9. I have my theories and some intrepid reporter will figure it out, the motivation behind it," said Geragos.

NBC4 has reached out to the LA DA's office regarding the motion. The office has not returned a request for comment.