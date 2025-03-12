Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are seeking several legal pathways to freedom after serving nearly three decades in prison for their parents’ murders, are expected to appear in front of the California Board of Parole Hearing in June, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during his podcast Tuesday.

The independent risk assessment, in which a group of experts and psychologists examine whether the brothers pose any danger to the public, will be concluded on June 13, Newsom said.

“Both Lyle and Eric Menendez independently will have their final hearing,” the governor said.

Once the assessment report is ready, the governor’s office will submit it to the judge for resentencing while conducting its own independent analysis to determine whether to support commutation for the brothers, Newsom said.

The governor also explained that LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman’s decision to reverse the sentencing recommendation request, which had been submitted by former DA George Gascon, will not affect the state’s parole board or his office’s decision on whether to support clemency.

Hochman said on Tuesday that his office decided to withdraw the resentencing recommendation request because the brothers failed to take full accountability and told 20 lies about the murders.

Despite the popular TV shows that have fueled the interest in the Menendez brothers’ case in recent years, Newsom said he has not seen them, including "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” by Ryan Murphy.

“I've seen a few clips here and there on social media, and I don't intend to watch these series because I don't want to be influenced by them. I just want to be influenced by the facts,” Newsom said.

Mark Geragos, the attorney for the Menendez brothers, said he still believes Erik and Lyle will get out of prison despite the disappointing decision by the district attorney.

“The law's gonna be followed. And if the law's followed, they should be out,” Geragos said in an interview with NBC News on Monday, following Hochman’s news conference. “We're focused on getting them out. We're focused on showcasing all their good work. And we're not gonna be distracted by petty little grievances.”