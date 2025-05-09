What to Know A judge is expected to hear arguments on two matters before resentencing can move forward for the Menendez brothers.

One topic before Judge Michael Jesic is a recusal motion against the LA County District Attorney filed by the Menendez brothers attorney.

A second hurdle is the admissibility of a Comprehensive Risk Assessment ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Lyle and Erik Menendez are seeking to potentially have their life-without-parole sentences reduced for the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents at their Beverly Hills mansion.

Another hearing related to Erik and Lyle Menendez was scheduled to take place Friday morning as the brothers’ defense lawyers seek to kick the entire Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office off the resentencing matter.

The attorneys for the brothers, who are seeking to potentially have their life-without-parole sentences reduced for the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents at their Beverly Hills mansion, had accused LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman and his deputy district attorneys of having bias.

Mark Geragos, the brothers’ lead attorney, claimed that ”absent recusal, a conflict of interest would render it likely that the defendants will receive neither a fair hearing nor fair treatment through all related proceedings” in a court filing.

Hochman did not comment when he arrived Friday morning at the courthouse.

The district attorney’s office said in a response to the filing that “there is absolutely no evidence or articulable explanation for any impermissible bias, let alone a conflict of interest.''

California Attorney General Rob Bonta rejected the defense’s request this week to remove Hochman and his office from the case, saying the Menendez brothers’ attorneys failed to present evidence that meets the "stringent standards" for an office-wide recusal of the district attorney.

In a statement released Thursday on behalf of a family-led initiative advocating for the brothers to be released from prison, the Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition said it knows that the process for recusal is “incredibly stringent and narrow,'' adding that the defense's recusal motion is “about accountability and ensuring Nathan Hochman's office stops crossing ethical lines and starts respecting our rights as victims under Marsy's Law.''

At the end of an April 17 hearing that was crowded with Menendez family members, the judge also said he wants attorneys on Friday to discuss the admissibility of a state parole board risk-assessment report involving the brothers.

The Menendez brothers, who claim the killings were committed after years of abuse, including alleged sexual abuse by their father, watched last month's hearing via Zoom from the San Diego prison where they are incarcerated, but made no statements.

No new dates for a re-sentencing hearing have been set yet.

The recusal motion by the Menendez brothers' attorney is one of two hurdles that need to be cleared before the long-awaited resentencing hearing can begin. Judge Michael Jesic also will consider the admissibility of a Comprehensive Risk Assessment ordered by the governor's office.

The risk assessment, conducted by public safety and forensic psychology experts, is typical procedure in cases involving prisoners up for parole. The Menendez brothers have not been recommended for parole, but Gov. Gavin Newsom said the risk assessment was started to provide transparency and more information before any next steps.

Meanwhile, state parole boards are set to conduct separate hearings June 13 for the brothers, then send their reports to Newsom to help him decide whether the two should receive clemency.