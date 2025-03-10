The family of Erik and Lyle Menendez Monday blasted Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman after he held a news conference to explain his decision to withdraw the resentencing recommendation request, citing the brothers did not fully accept accountability for the 1989 murders of their parents.

Hochman said that the brother have said 20 lies about the murders, and because they have not acknowledged the majority of the lies, they" failed to exhibit full insight into their action."

However, the Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, a family-led initiative advocating for Erik and Lyle Menendez’s release, disputed Hochman’s claims that the brothers have not acknowledged the lies they’ve told about the murders and accept responsibility.

“Erik and Lyle are not the same young boys they were more than 30 years ago,” the family said in a statement. “They have apologized for their actions, which were the results of Jose’s sexual abuse and Kitty’s enablement. They have apologized for the horrific actions they took. They have apologized to us. And, they have demonstrated their atonement through actions that have helped improve countless lives.”

Hochman’s predecessor, George Gascón, had filed the recommendation weeks before he lost his reelection bid to Hochman.

The family also slammed Hochman’s decision, saying the district attorney has “blinders on” the brothers’ claims that they were repeatedly abused by their father, Jose, and feared for their lives. ‘

“He sent a message to every young boy who’s the victim of abuse that they should not come forward or tell your truth. Because he’s demanding as much out of Erik and Lyle right now,” the family’s statement said.

While the family accused the district attorney of breaking his promise to look at the “full picture,” Hochman, who acknowledged he had not spoken with the family before making the announcement, shrugged off the expected criticism against his decision.

“If they've characterized that meeting in whatever way they're going to characterize it, so be it,” the district attorney said, adding that he met with some 20 members of the Menendez family for three hours to listen to their stories without making any promises.

A close family friend had harsher words for Hochman, calling him a “douche” in a social media video following the announcement.

“This idea that Erik and Lyle have not taken full responsibility or accountability for their action is absurd. They have over and over for decades,” said Anamaria Baralt whose father was a close friend to Jose Menendez.

Baralt also said Hochman refused to factor in the sexual abuse claims made by the brothers.

“I am sorry that for some reason the district attorney is clinging to the 1990s narrative that this is an abuse excuse,” she said in the social media post.

During Monday’s news conference, Hochman said the sexual abuse claims were not relevant to the resentencing recommendation as the brothers’ initially defense was never about sexual abuse althugh the matter came up several times during the trials in the 90s.

“The jury was never asked to render a verdict on sexual abuse. It was all about self-defense,” Hochman said.