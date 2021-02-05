Riverside County

Menifee Residents Now Able to See Crime Hot Spots Throughout City With New Map

By City News Service

Menifee City-CrimeMapping.com

Residents of Menifee now have access to an online map depicting areas of documented criminal activity throughout the city, enabling them to take precautions and be alert to what may be happening in their own neighborhoods.

"We are happy to provide crime mapping to our community," Menifee police Chief Pat Walsh said. "As Sir Robert Peel, the father of modern policing, said long ago, 'The police are the public and the public are the police.' We believe crime mapping will be a valuable tool that will enhance our ability to work with our community to keep Menifee safe."

The online map -- available here --will be updated regularly to give residents the latest details on crimes, according to Walsh.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

homicide 2 hours ago

Man Stabbed to Death in Duarte, Attacker at Large

Los Angeles Lakers 8 hours ago

LeBron James Records Triple-Double as Lakers Rally to Defeat Nuggets, 114-93

The map currently shows where thefts, sexual assaults and drug related offenses have occurred in the last week.

"CrimeMapping.com helps law enforcement agencies throughout North America provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their neighborhoods," according to a police department statement. "The goal is to assist police departments in reducing crime through better-informed communities."

Location and other data gleaned from police reports are loaded into the mapping system, which is then updated.

Additional information is available from agency staff, who can be reached at 951-723-1500.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyTechnologycrime
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us