Menifee Residents Now Able to See Crime Hot Spots Throughout City With New Map

Residents of Menifee now have access to an online map depicting areas of documented criminal activity throughout the city, enabling them to take precautions and be alert to what may be happening in their own neighborhoods.

"We are happy to provide crime mapping to our community," Menifee police Chief Pat Walsh said. "As Sir Robert Peel, the father of modern policing, said long ago, 'The police are the public and the public are the police.' We believe crime mapping will be a valuable tool that will enhance our ability to work with our community to keep Menifee safe."

The online map -- available here --will be updated regularly to give residents the latest details on crimes, according to Walsh.

The map currently shows where thefts, sexual assaults and drug related offenses have occurred in the last week.

"CrimeMapping.com helps law enforcement agencies throughout North America provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their neighborhoods," according to a police department statement. "The goal is to assist police departments in reducing crime through better-informed communities."

Location and other data gleaned from police reports are loaded into the mapping system, which is then updated.

Additional information is available from agency staff, who can be reached at 951-723-1500.