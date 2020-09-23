Menifee Woman Dies After Being Assaulted By Grandson

An "elderly" woman died after sustaining critical injuries when her live-in grandson allegedly assaulted her at their Menifee home, police said Tuesday.
Investigators said Andrew Joseph, 41, injured his grandmother's face during an altercation at around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 26000 block of Ridgemoor Drive.
The victim walked to a neighbor's home for help, and the neighbor called police, according to the Menifee Police Department.
Paramedics took the grandmother, whose name was not released, to a hospital, where she died, police said.
Family members identified Joseph as the suspect, but by the time officers arrived at the home, he had fled.
Joseph was later arrested at a family member's home in Hemet and was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder.
Joseph remained jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, and police said Tuesday detectives will meet with prosecutors to upgrade the charge to murder.