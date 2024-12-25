Menorah lightings in Pasadena, Santa Monica to mark start of Hanukkah

Free public menorah lightings are scheduled for Pasadena and Santa Monica on Wednesday to mark the first night of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

An hourlong event to light what Chabad of Pasadena is billing as the “Menorah of Roses” will begin at 4 p.m. at Pasadena City Hall. The event also includes live entertainment, arts and crafts, doughnuts and latkes.

A series of eight menorah lightings on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica will begin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday's lighting is organized by Chabad of Santa Monica and will include music, arts and crafts. Latkes and hot chocolate will be available.

Free public menorah lightings will be held Thursday at Third Street Promenade at 4:30 p.m., The Culver Steps in Culver City at 5 p.m., and the Fairmont Century Plaza and Redondo Beach Civic Center at 5:30 p.m.

Once the Jews defeated the Hellenist Syrian forces of Antiochus IV in 165 B.C. at the end of a three-year rebellion, the temple in Jerusalem, which the occupiers had dedicated to the worship of Zeus, was rededicated by Judah Maccabee, who led the insurgency begun by his father, the high priest Mattathias.

According to the story of Hanukkah, Maccabee and his soldiers wanted to light the temple's ceremonial lamp with ritually pure olive oil as part of their rededication but found only enough oil to burn for one day. The oil, however, burned for eight days in what was considered to be a miracle.

Hanukkah -- which means "dedication" in Hebrew -- is observed around the world by lighting candles in a special menorah called a Hanukkiah each day at sundown for eight days, with an additional candle added each day.

The reason for the lights is so passersby should see them and be reminded of the holiday's miracle.

Other Hanukkah traditions include spinning a dreidel, a four-sided top, which partially commemorates a game that Jews under Greek domination are believed to have played to camouflage their Torah study, and eating foods fried in oil, such as latkes, pancakes of grated raw potatoes and jelly doughnuts.

Children receive Hanukkah “gelt” (the Yiddish word for money) from parents and grandparents. The tradition originated with 17th-century Polish Jews giving money to their children to give to their teachers during Hanukkah, which led to parents also giving children money.

In the United States, the practice has evolved into giving holiday gifts to children and others.

Hanukkah begins on the 25th day of the month of Kislev on the lunisolar Hebrew calendar, which indicates both the moon phase and the time of the solar year. The earliest Hanukkah can begin on the Gregorian calendar is Nov. 28 and the latest is Dec. 26.

This is the first time Hanukkah has begun on Christmas since 2005 and fourth time since 1900. It also fell on Christmas in 1910, 1921 and 1959.