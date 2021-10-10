Pursuit

Spike Strip Helps Bring 100-MPH Mercedes-Benz SUV Chase to an End

A pursuit on Los Angeles streets ended in the Inglewood area after several close calls.

A driver was arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Los Angeles streets Sunday night.

The driver of a white Mercedes-Benz SUV was seen weaving through traffic on streets, nearly crashing into other drivers.

The pursuit began at around 10:50 p.m. in the Hollywood area, making its way through South Los Angeles and reaching Baldwin Hills.

The driver was traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph.

Details on what started the pursuit were not immediately known.

The pursuit came to an end near Crenshaw and Century boulevards in the city of Inglewood. A 20-year-old man was arrested.

