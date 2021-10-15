Here's Where You'll Find New Metro Bike Share Stations in Hollywood

Metro added 12 new docking stations in Hollywood to its Bike Share Program.

The locations, which were chosen partly through community feedback, are at the following locations.

Franklin and Fuller avenues

Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue

Highland Avenue and Sunset Boulevard

Hawthorne Avenue and Orange Drive

McCadden Place and Hollywood Boulevard

Cherokee Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard

Whitley Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard

Ivar Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard

Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street

Fountain Avenue and Vine Street

Yucca Street and Argyle Avenue

McCadden Place and Santa Monica Boulevard

People can rent electric bikes and classic bikes for $1.75 per 30 minutes or $5 for unlimited trips up to 30 minutes each for 24 hours, with $1.75 charged for each extra 30 minutes. Officials hope the new stations in Hollywood will make it easier for people to connect to Metro's other bike share stations in East Hollywood, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

More than 1.3 million trips have been taken through the bike share program since its launch in July 2015, representing 4.3 million miles traveled. Metro received a $1.5 million, one-year sponsorship from DoorDash, and offsets the program's cost through funds raised from advertisements. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who represents parts of Hollywood, praised the expansion.