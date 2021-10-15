Here's Where You'll Find New Metro Bike Share Stations in Hollywood

Metro added 12 new docking stations in Hollywood to its Bike Share Program.
The locations, which were chosen partly through community feedback, are at the following locations.
- Franklin and Fuller avenues
- Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue
- Highland Avenue and Sunset Boulevard
- Hawthorne Avenue and Orange Drive
- McCadden Place and Hollywood Boulevard
- Cherokee Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard
- Whitley Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard
- Ivar Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard
- Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street
- Fountain Avenue and Vine Street
- Yucca Street and Argyle Avenue
- McCadden Place and Santa Monica Boulevard
People can rent electric bikes and classic bikes for $1.75 per 30 minutes or $5 for unlimited trips up to 30 minutes each for 24 hours, with $1.75 charged for each extra 30 minutes. Officials hope the new stations in Hollywood will make it easier for people to connect to Metro's other bike share stations in East Hollywood, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
More than 1.3 million trips have been taken through the bike share program since its launch in July 2015, representing 4.3 million miles traveled. Metro received a $1.5 million, one-year sponsorship from DoorDash, and offsets the program's cost through funds raised from advertisements. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, who represents parts of Hollywood, praised the expansion.