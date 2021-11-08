Metro Bus Fares Are Returning Next Year. Here's What Riders Should Know

Metro bus riders will be asked to resume paying fares early next year.

The nearly two-year run of fare-free bus rides ends Jan. 10, but Metro will offer half-price passes for six months and even bigger discounts for eligible low-income passengers.

Discounted passes will go on sale in December, and the following promotional fares will be available through July 2022.

$3.50 for a Day Pass

$12.50 for a Weekly Pass

$50 for a 30-Day Pass

Riders who enroll in a regional transportation assistance program called Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) will get 90 days of free rides and can then purchase even cheaper LIFE passes.

$26 for a 30-day pass that normally costs $76

$6.50 for a 7-Day pass that normally costs $19.50

Metro officials say the LIFE application process has been streamlined and that forms take only a few minutes to complete with basic information on applicants and other household members. Applicants can take photos of IDs with their phone, upload the images and email the information to Metro. Income can be self-certified if proof is unavailable.

Riders who live in the Antelope Valley, Central Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, South Bay or Westside Cities can email their applications to lifeinfo@famecorporations.org.

Riders who live in the Gateway Cities or San Gabriel Valley can email their applications to lifeinfo@iilosangeles.org.

Residents can also drop off applications to any Metro Customer Care Center in Los Angeles County.

Discounted fares will be available on Metro TAP vending machines, taptogo.net and at Metro Customer Centers. Metro will also be holding dozens of pop-up events at busy transit stations and community events. Staff will be onsite to help people sign up for LIFE fares.

"We're making it as easy as possible to help everyone save money on fares, because a little help these days can go a long way,'' Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins said. "The LIFE program and half-off fares can help all our riders tap into savings when riding transit in our region.''

Metro reminds all riders that face masks are required on public transit, per federal law.