Security camera images released in search for man who sexually assaulted woman on Metro bus

The man in a white Paris St. Germain soccer jersey displayed a knife and demanded money before sexually assaulting a woman on the bus for several minutes, the LAPD says.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Security camera images provided by the LAPD show a man wanted in a sexual assault on a Metro bus.
LAPD

Security camera images released by Los Angeles police show an armed man in a soccer jersey who is wanted in the sexual assault of a woman on a Metro bus in the East Hollywood area.

The assault was reported just before 10 p.m. April 12. The attacker sat next to a 33-year-old woman on the bus at Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue and had a conversation with her. He then displayed a knife and demanded money, police said.

"When the victim did not have any money to give the suspect, he sexually assaulted her for several minutes," the LAPD said in a statement that included photos of the man sought in the assault.

The attacker exited the bus when it stopped at the southeast corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Figueroa Street in Exposition Park south of downtown Los Angeles.

The man sought in the attack was described by police as between 19 and 30 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing a white T-shirt with a soccer logo for "Qatar Airways," dark pants, and carrying a dark backpack. The shirt appeared to be a Paris St. Germain away jersey.

Detectives released the photos in an attempt to identify him and additional possible victims of unreported sexual assaults, the department said. Anyone with information was asked to contact Southwest Division Sex Detectives at 323-290-2976. During non-business hours or on weekends, call 1-877-527-3247.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org or used the P3 Tips app.

