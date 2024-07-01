Armed man who fell asleep on Metro bus taken into custody

A report of a passenger armed with a gun led to the evacuation Monday of a Metro bus and a law enforcement response at a Glendale intersection.

Deputies responded at about 10 a.m. to a bus stopped near the intersection of Los Feliz Road and Central Avenue. The bus was evacuated and law enforcement officers closed the intersection.

The subject of the report remained on the bus for more than an hour. Authorities said the man, who had a loaded gun, fell asleep at the back of the bus.

The man, appearing confused, eventually woke up, got off the bus and was taken into custody.

"Metro thanks our bus operator for quickly notifying authorities after he spotted a gun in a sleeping passenger's waistband," Metro said in a statement. "The bus operator and all passengers were safely evacuated from the bus, with all passengers boarding the following bus to reach their destinations.

"Nothing is more important to Metro than the safety of our customers and employees. Metro strictly prohibits carrying dangerous weapons on the Metro system, whether concealed or visible. The LASD is leading the investigation into this incident."

It was unclear what charges, if any, the man might face. His name was not immediately released.

Deputies recovered the gun.