What to Know About Metro C Line Service Changes This Weekend

Service along the C (Green) Line will be suspended between Willowbrook/Rosa Parks and Crenshaw stations.

Passenger wait to board a train.
A portion of rail service on the Metro C Line will be temporarily suspended between Willowbrook/Rosa Parks and Crenshaw stations starting Friday night and continuing through the weekend for crews to do system upgrade work.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m Friday. and conclude at the end of service on Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials. Shuttle bus service will replace rail service at the following locations along the C (Green) Line.

  • Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station
  • Avalon Station
  • Harbor Freeway Station
  • Vermont/Athens Station
  • Crenshaw Station

Shuttles will run on the same schedule as the trains and provide service every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every 15 minutes all other times, officials said. Passengers should allow extra time for delays on their commute.

C (Green) Line service will operate normally between Norwalk and Willowbrook/Rosa Parks stations and from Crenshaw to Redondo Beach stations. The LAX Shuttle G, which is operated by the Los Angeles World Airports, will also run on a normal schedule and stop at Aviation/LAX Station.

