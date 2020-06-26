LA Metro to Suspend C Line Train Service Through Sunday

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will conduct work to connect the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project to a section of the C (Green) Line and suspend service from 9 p.m. Friday through the end of Sunday between the Crenshaw and Redondo Beach stations.

During the work, there will be no rail service between the stations, closing a total of six rail stations, including Aviation/LAX. Metro will replace the rail service with a free bus to serve the closed stations.

The Crenshaw Station will remain open for eastbound boarding and westbound arrivals on the C Line.

The Los Angeles International Airport G Shuttle, which provides free service between the airport terminals and the Aviation/LAX Station, will continue to run from that station on its regular schedule between 5 a.m. and midnight during the weekend closure.

Due to physical distancing required during the COVID-19 pandemic, bus capacity is limited and riders should enter buses at the rear doors, and facial coverings must be worn while onboard.

LAX officials encourage C Line riders heading to the airport during the service interruption to plan ahead and allow additional time.

Riders can get real-time location information on the G Shuttle here.