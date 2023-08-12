Metro C Line closures due to power line upgrades

Beginning Saturday, some service on the Metro C (Green) Line will be suspended in phases so the agency can replace the light rail power lines between the Hawthorne/Lennox and Redondo Beach stations.

The transit agency this week announced it will suspend service and close select C Line stations as it begins the long-term replacement of its light rail power lines. The ongoing replacement of the overhead power lines is needed as the light rail line approaches 30 years of service, and the work will continue through Sept. 25.

Metro will provide free shuttle bus service to replace suspended rail service at all closed stations, including Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas and Redondo Beach.

Metro recommends that C Line riders allow approximately 10 to 30 minutes of extra travel time when using shuttle buses between affected stations. Travel times will vary depending on the time of day and patron destinations.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Maintenance of its rail lines is a critical Metro priority and will ensure rail customers have a safe and reliable trip,'' Metro said in a statement. "Metro thanks its passengers for their patience during these power line upgrades and apologize in advance for any inconvenience."

The first series of station closures will take place in the separate phases, which include:

Stations between Hawthorne/Lennox and Redondo Beach Aug. 12-19;

Stations between Aviation/LAX and Redondo Beach Aug. 20 to Sept. 25. Metro ambassadors will be available to assist patrons at the Hawthorne/Lennox Station board shuttle buses as well as provide other wayfinding assistance. The power line upgrade project is part of Metro's State of Good Repair Program, which seeks to keep existing and future transit assets in good working order while upgrading the overall transit system.

Work will also allow Metro to conduct maintenance and repair work at all closed stations and along tracks. Customer experience and safety improvements will also be made to lighting, signage, PA systems, cameras and passenger/emergency telephones.

With the absence of train traffic during these times, Metro will perform more intensive cleaning on the stations, including painting, weed removal and several other tasks to ensure the facilities remain in good condition for riders.

Dates for all future work will be announced in advance. Upgrades are expected to take a number of years to complete.