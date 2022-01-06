Los Angeles

Metro Cancels In-Person Enrollment Events for Discounted Fares Due to COVID-19

By City News Service

Due to surging COVID-19 cases, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has canceled previously announced pop-up events this month aimed at enrolling low-income transit riders into its discounted fare program ahead of bus fare collection resuming on Jan. 10.

Instead, people can apply for the Low-Income Fare is Easy (LIFE) discount fare program online at https://bit.ly/3x6RYe5

The program offers discounted transit passes, including $6.50 for a 7- Day pass -- a $13 savings -- and $26 for a 30-day pass -- a $50 savings. Newly enrolled riders also get 90 days of free rides. 

Metro officials say the LIFE application process has been streamlined and that forms take only a few minutes to complete with basic information on applicants and other household members.

Applicants can take photos of IDs with their phone, upload the images and email the information to Metro. Income can be self-certified if proof is unavailable.

Riders who live in the Antelope Valley, Central Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, South Bay or Westside cities can email their applications to lifeinfo@famecorporations.org

Riders who live in the Gateway cities or San Gabriel Valley can email their applications to lifeinfo@iilosangeles.org

Residents can also drop off applications to any Metro Customer Care Center in Los Angeles County. 

To obtain more information about all of Metro's available discounted fare programs, go to metro.net/fares. 

