Metro employee shot in East Hollywood during bus layover

A Metro employee was shot early Saturday during a bus layover in East Hollywood in what the transportation company described as an “act of domestic violence.”

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There, a Metro employee was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

“Metro appreciates the quick response by the Los Angeles Fire Department, which transported our employee to a nearby hospital,” the transportation company said in a statement.

Prior to the shooting, the victim was on the sidewalk during a bus layover when she was approached by an armed man. He then opened fire on the victim and fled the scene after shooting her.

Although Metro described the violence as a domestic act, it’s unclear how the victim and gunman know one another. The company did not specify the employee's role with Metro.

The name of the victim was not disclosed, but police described her as a woman whose age ranged from 50 to 60 years. The gunman was described as being 40 to 45 years old.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LAPD’s Hollywood division at 213-972-2971. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.