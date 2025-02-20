Metro to close G Line Station in Van Nuys for bridge project

Metro's G Line Station in Van Nuys will close Friday for an improvement project that will add bridges over streets along the San Fernando Valley bus line.

The station, parking lot and nearby bike path will close for three years as Metro starts construction of aerial bridges over Van Nuys Boulevard and Vesper Avenue. The project aims to reduce bus travel times, increase capacity and improve safety between North Hollywood and Chatsworth, Metro said.

Metro will close the G Line Station in Van Nuys for a bridge project. John Cádiz Klemack reports for Today in LA on Thursday Feb. 20, 2025.

The G Line, aka Orange Line, is one of two dedicated bus routes in the Metro system.

Detours will be in place between Sepulveda Boulevard and Woodman Avenue for bus riders and cyclists during construction.

Here's what to know.

Bus riders will be able to board G Line buses at a temporary stop located at the northeast corner of Oxnard Street for traveling to Chatsworth and the southwest corner for traveling to North Hollywood.

Bus riders and cyclists should allow 5-10 minutes of extra time depending on traffic to accommodate the anticipated detours.

Customers who park at Van Nuys Station should drive to the nearby Sepulveda G Line Station parking lot at 15430 W. Erwin Street, Van Nuys, CA 91411. The lot is accessible from both Haskell Avenue and Erwin Street.

The station’s TAP vending machines will be shut down during the construction period. Transit riders originating at Van Nuys G Line should visit taptogo.net to purchase TAP fares or to locate the nearest TAP vendor. Nearby vendors include CVS located at 5601 Van Nuys Boulevard and Ria Transfers located at 14440 Victory Boulevard.

The $668 million project will add aerial bridges over three streets, including Sepulveda Boulevard later this year.