Metro is offering free rides on Monday in celebration of Earth Day

On Monday, LA Metro is offering free rides on its bus, rail, bike share and Metro Micro services. All Metro buses and trains will be free to the public beginning at 3 a.m. Monday until 2:59 a.m. Tuesday in observation of Earth Day.

Bus fare boxes will be deactivated, and all train station fare gates will be opened. Metro Bike Share users can redeem free 30-minute rides by selecting "1-Ride" at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online or in the Metro Bike Share app by entering the promo code 042224. A credit or debit card is required. The first 30 minutes of all rides are free. Rides longer than 30 minutes are $1.75 each additional half-hour. Electric Metro Bike unlocking fees are waived.

Metro Micro customers can redeem free rides on Metro's on-demand electric rideshare service by using the Metro Micro app or browser and entering code EarthDay24. The promo code will be available during regular operating hours for Metro's Call Center (323-GoMetro or 323-466-3876) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Every Day is Earth Day at L.A. Metro," Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins said. "Transit is the cleanest way to travel, and by using our electric trains and low-emission buses, you can lower your carbon footprint by 45% compared to driving. This Earth Day, we encourage Angelenos to take a free ride on Metro, leave the car at home and enjoy everything L.A. County has to offer."

At 10 a.m. Monday, Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson and other city officials will flip a ceremonial switch to turn on solar canopies that were recently installed on top of the two parking structures at Long Beach Airport.

For Earth Day, at 3 p.m. Monday, L.A. County Library will host an Author Talk featuring Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey Horvath and Rosanna Xia, environmental reporter for the Los Angeles Times. West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

And at 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Santa Monica Pier's solar-powered Ferris wheel will "go green" by displaying, in lights, a 90-foot-tall spinning globe, along with a variety of green and blue colors, patterns and icons.