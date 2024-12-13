Metro from Monrovia to APU, Citrus College suspended for the weekend

Metro A Line service between the Monrovia and APU/Citrus College stations will be suspended for the weekend beginning Friday.

The suspension will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday. Stations to be closed will be Durate/City of Hope, Irwindale, Azusa Downtown and APU/Citrus College.

Shuttle buses will be provided to move travelers between the affected stations.

It's the latest effort between Metro's collaboration with the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority. The construction work will connect the Metro A Line with a new rail extension between Glendora and Pomona in the San Gabriel Valley. This phase of the rail extension will add new Metro A Line stations in Glendora, San Dimas,

La Verne and Pomona and is anticipated to open in 2025, Metro said.



Work is also underway for a second construction segment that will extend the Metro A Line to Claremont and to Montclair in San Bernardino County.