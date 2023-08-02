 Metro rail passenger killed in attack in Hawthorne

A man was killed in a shooting and stabbing on a Metro C Line train in Hawthorne Wednesday night and a person of interest was detained.

The victim was taken to a hospital following the attack at the Crenshaw Station, where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies responded to the area near the Crenshaw Boulevard off-ramp from the 105 Freeway to search for a suspect after receiving a report about shots fired around 7:28 p.m., said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide Lt. Michael Gomez.

The police activity stemming from the shooting prompted Metro to suspend train service between the Hawthorne/Lennox and Vermont/Athens stations, providing shuttle bus service instead.

Anyone with information about this killing was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.