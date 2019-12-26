Months of Street Closures Are Coming Near the Little Tokyo/Arts District Station

Restoration work in the area of Metro's Little Tokyo/Arts District Station is scheduled to begin next month, meaning street closures in the area expected to continue through the end of August as part of the Regional Connector Transit Project, the transit agency announced Thursday.

A full westbound street closure along First Street, from Vignes Street to Alameda Street, will begin Saturday, Jan. 10, and remain in effect through May 1, according to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

In addition, nine weekend closures of the intersection of First and Alameda streets -- running from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday -- are planned on Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31, Feb. 7, 14 and 21, May 1 and Aug. 28.

Additional street closures will be needed along First Street from Central Avenue to Alameda Street from May 4 through Aug. 31 as construction crews begin removing the temporary deck panels at the intersection of First and Alameda streets, according to Metro officials, who said the street restoration work is anticipated to last for about eight months.

Access to adjacent businesses will be maintained at all times, while pedestrian crosswalks on First and Alameda streets may be restricted intermittently during the restoration work, according to Metro.

"During the weekend closures, crews will conduct removal of temporary deck panels, backfill, and pave the roadway as part of street restoration," according to a Metro statement. "The deck panels have served as a temporary roadway to facilitate excavation and construction of the tunnel beneath the street while maintaining access to traffic at street level."

Metro is encouraging people to plan ahead and allow for extra time when commuting into the Little Tokyo/Arts District area of downtown Los Angeles during the street closures.

The Regional Connector Transit Project is a 1.9-mile underground light-rail extension that will connect the A Line (Blue), the E Line (Expo) and the L Line (Gold) in downtown and will include three new stations at First Street/Central Avenue, Second Street/Broadway and Second Place/Hope Street.

According to Metro, the rail line is expected to serve 88,000 riders daily and save commuters up to 20 minutes by reducing the need to transfer for those riding to and through downtown. The project is forecast to be completed in 2022.

The following detour routes were posted by Metro:

Westbound First Street closure: Right on Vignes Street, left on Temple Street, left on Judge John Aiso Street, right on First Street

First Street closure from Central Avenue to Alameda Street: Eastbound traffic should turn left on Judge John Aiso Street, right on Temple Street, right on Vignes Street, left on First Street; westbound traffic should go right on Vignes Street, left on Temple Street, left on Judge John Aiso Street, right on First Street.

First Street and Alameda Street intersection weekend closures: Westbound First Street traffic should go right on the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway take the E. Cesar Chavez Avenue exit onto Pleasant Avenue, left on E. Cesar Chavez Avenue, left on Spring Street, right on First Street; eastbound First Street traffic should go left on Main Street, right on E. Cesar Chavez Avenue, right on Mission Road, left on First Street.

Northbound Alameda Street: Left on Third Street, right on San Pedro Street, right on Temple Street, left on Alameda Street.

Southbound Alameda Street: Right on Temple Street, left on Judge John Aiso Street, left on Fourth Street, right on Alameda Street.