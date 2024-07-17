Metro ‘Tap to Exit' pilot program aiming to improve safety to expand

A Metro pilot program aimed at reducing fare evasion and boosting rider safety could soon be expanded across the transit system, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Tuesday.

Hahn, who chairs Metro's Board of Directors, said she supports expanding the “Tap to Exit” policy, following promising results of the pilot program at the North Hollywood station. According to the agency's Transit Watch App, there has been a roughly 40% reduction in reported crime and incidents at the station since the policy was implemented.

“The numbers cannot be ignored -- the Tap to Exit program is even more effective than many of us had imagined and I agree with Metro that we should expand it quickly,'' Hahn said in a statement. “This is about keeping our riders safe and our pilot program at the North Hollywood station has proven that it not only prevents crime but improves rider experience, with 9 in 10 riders telling Metro they now feel safer and are noticing cleaner stations and trains.”

She added, “We have a lot of work to do to better protect our riders, but this is low-hanging fruit, and we should act as quickly as possible.”

All Metro riders are required to tap a fare card to board a bus or train. The Tap to Exit policy requires that riders tap their fare cards again to exit the Metro rail station, providing another assurance that every rider is paying the fare, according to the transit agency. The Tap to Exit pilot program was originally launched in May.

Metro staff are now assessing the results of the program, and it is expected that recommendations to expand Tap to Exit to other rail stations will be forthcoming.

Transit officials implemented the pilot program following a string of highly publicized violent crimes happening on the rail and bus system, including the death of 66-year-old Mirna Soza Arauz, who was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in April on the B (Red) Line. Officials have said that many perpetrators of crime on the transit system had not paid the fare and were thus on the system illegally.

Metro officials previously described the Tap to Exit policy as an effort to boost compliance with fare requirements, noting that people who do not pay the fare are subject to citation or removal from the system.

According to Metro, similar tap-to-exit programs are already in place on other systems, including Bay Area Rapid Transit, Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority and Metropolitan Atlanta Regional Transit Authority.

Tapping the TAP card upon exiting the station will confirm that valid fare was paid for the trip. People who did not pay the fare when they boarded the train will be charged when they tap to exit, but those people could still be cited or removed from the transit system for failing to pay up front.