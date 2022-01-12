LA Metro

Metro to Get $1.24 Billion in Federal Grant Funds

The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan, and will help transit agencies maintain service and keep workers on the payroll.

By City News Service

Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been awarded $1.24 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funds, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday.

The funds are intended to help transit agencies around the country maintain service and keep workers on the payroll as surging COVID-19 cases strain the economy.

"Public transportation has helped people reach their jobs at hospitals, grocery stores, ports and more throughout this pandemic," said Buttigieg, who had visited Long Beach on Tuesday to discuss progress being made to supply chain disruptions and the backlog of container vessels.

"This funding from President Biden's American Rescue Plan will help keep transit service running, protect transit employees from layoffs and ensure people can get where they need to go."

The Federal Transit Administration's Administrator, Nuria Fernandez, said, "As our nation's transit systems recover from COVID-19, the American Rescue Plan funds ensure that they continue to provide service to the many Americans who depend on transit to get to essential jobs, healthcare and vaccine appointments."

Metro employs about 11,000 workers, and in 2020 provided some 215 million trips.

The funding is part of more than $30 billion for public transportation in the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by Biden in March.

To date, FTA has awarded over $56 billion in COVID-relief funding to transit agencies nationwide.

